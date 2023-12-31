Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Lifted by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.12. 1,964,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,085. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

