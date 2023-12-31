HSBC Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $203.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.71.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.58. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

