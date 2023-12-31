Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.63.

Hubbell stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.93. The company had a trading volume of 189,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

