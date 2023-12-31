Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.7 %

Hugo Boss stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

See Also

