Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Shares Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 283.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,916 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

