Independent Investors Inc. Has $780,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

