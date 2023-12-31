Innova Wealth Partners Has $221,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

