Innova Wealth Partners Sells 471 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Innova Wealth Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners' holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.52. 42,662,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.64. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

