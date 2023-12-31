Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 16.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

