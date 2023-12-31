Insider Buying: HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Purchases £45,325.12 in Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane bought 32,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £45,325.12 ($57,592.27).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HICL opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.76) on Friday. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.80 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,386.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.10.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

See Also

