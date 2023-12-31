Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 29,288,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

