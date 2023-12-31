Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. 29,288,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.