Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Raised by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 151.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $128.43. 2,966,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.84. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

