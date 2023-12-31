Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $344.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

