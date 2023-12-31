Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.2% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.64. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.