Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.2% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.80. 5,339,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

