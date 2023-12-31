Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Lowered by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

