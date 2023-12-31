Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 1,565,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

