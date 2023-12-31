Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Investors Title Price Performance

ITIC stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $127.71 and a 52 week high of $167.84. The company has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.26.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $4.46 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITIC. TheStreet cut Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Investors Title

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

