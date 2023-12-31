Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.