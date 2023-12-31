iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Holdings Cut by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.32% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 75,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

