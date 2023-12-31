iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 9,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

