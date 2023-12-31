iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,549 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.85% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $103,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. 725,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,414. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

