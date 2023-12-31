iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 182.0% from the November 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 1,042,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,844. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

