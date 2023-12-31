iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 182.0% from the November 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 1,042,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,844. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.