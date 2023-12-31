iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $33,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,091,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.85. 442,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.