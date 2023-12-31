iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,508 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

