iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

