iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lowered by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.