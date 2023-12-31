iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.