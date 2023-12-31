iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $311,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.