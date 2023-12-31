iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.42% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $235,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $175.22. 283,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,047. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.45. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

