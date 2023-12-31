iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. 584,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,819. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

