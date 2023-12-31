iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

