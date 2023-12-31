iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

