Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

