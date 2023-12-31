JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 7.9% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JEPI stock remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

