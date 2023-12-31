Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.54 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $30.23 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,133,394,872 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,129,164,924.505657. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11520068 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $34,469,793.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

