Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 582 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average of $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

