Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

