Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $156.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.