Kava (KAVA) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Kava has a total market capitalization of $968.78 million and $19.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00093276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00034651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00025684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,081,734,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,719,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

