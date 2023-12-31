KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,437 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group comprises approximately 11.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $85,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 227.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 87,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 29,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 85,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.