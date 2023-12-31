Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 1,603.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 28.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

