KOK (KOK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $603,719.87

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $603,719.87 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,643.98 or 1.00013460 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012000 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010954 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00177825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01224484 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $815,501.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.