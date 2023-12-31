Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and approximately $550,776.19 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00051758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

