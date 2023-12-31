Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,777 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.71 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

