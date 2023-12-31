Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

