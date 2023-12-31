KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $998.87 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.34 or 0.00024262 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $998.87 million and $1.16 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,141,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,641,044 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

