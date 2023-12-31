Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.39 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 6,135,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,850. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.