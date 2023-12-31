Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.60 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $245.62. 1,228,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

